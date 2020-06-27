1925 Vassar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 11/15/19 Newly renovated 2 bedroom home in SE Glendale - Property Id: 135898



Beautiful, newly renovated home in a three unit complex sharing a gorgeous back yard with fruit threes on a quiet street in the highly sought after Glendale's Tropico neighborhood. This family friendly 1,385 sq. ft. home with 2 bedrooms & 1.75 baths with an bonus Family/TV room now boasts:

- New Lennox HVAC Unit with Nest Thermostat

- New double pane, high efficiency vinyl windows throughout

- New laminated floors - New porcelain floors in bathroom and kitchen

- New plumbing features

- Recessed LED lights throughout

- Crown molding throughout

- Two gas operated fireplaces

- Granite counter tops in Chef's inspired kitchen

- Solar system and more

Location, location, location! Minutes from both Glendale Galleria and The Americana - shopping, dining and entertainment. 2 blocks away from Cerritos Elementary School, 1/2 mile from Roosevelt Middle School and less than 2 miles away from Glendale High.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135898p

