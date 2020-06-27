1925 Vassar St

Amenities
Available 11/15/19 Newly renovated 2 bedroom home in SE Glendale - Property Id: 135898
Beautiful, newly renovated home in a three unit complex sharing a gorgeous back yard with fruit threes on a quiet street in the highly sought after Glendale's Tropico neighborhood. This family friendly 1,385 sq. ft. home with 2 bedrooms & 1.75 baths with an bonus Family/TV room now boasts:
- New Lennox HVAC Unit with Nest Thermostat
- New double pane, high efficiency vinyl windows throughout
- New laminated floors - New porcelain floors in bathroom and kitchen
- New plumbing features
- Recessed LED lights throughout
- Crown molding throughout
- Two gas operated fireplaces
- Granite counter tops in Chef's inspired kitchen
- Solar system and more
Location, location, location! Minutes from both Glendale Galleria and The Americana - shopping, dining and entertainment. 2 blocks away from Cerritos Elementary School, 1/2 mile from Roosevelt Middle School and less than 2 miles away from Glendale High.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/135898p
Property Id 135898
(RLNE5316628)