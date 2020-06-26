191 Wonderview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities pool

Amazing rental room with spectacular LA & Glendale city view in the most exclusive & safe & quiet residential area in Glendale. 24 hour free parking on the street. Perfect environment for jogging & hiking. Very near to Glendale Community College, Glendale Galleria, Americana, LA Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park Golf Course, Universal Studio, Huntington Library, Descanso Gardens.



We use soft water which makes your skin softer. Filtered drinking water is always provided.



