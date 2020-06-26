All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 191 Wonderview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
191 Wonderview Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

191 Wonderview Drive

191 Wonderview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

191 Wonderview Drive, Glendale, CA 91202
Brockmont

Amenities

pool
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing rental room with spectacular LA & Glendale city view in the most exclusive & safe & quiet residential area in Glendale. 24 hour free parking on the street. Perfect environment for jogging & hiking. Very near to Glendale Community College, Glendale Galleria, Americana, LA Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park Golf Course, Universal Studio, Huntington Library, Descanso Gardens.

We use soft water which makes your skin softer. Filtered drinking water is always provided.

(RLNE4977362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Wonderview Drive have any available units?
191 Wonderview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 191 Wonderview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
191 Wonderview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Wonderview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 191 Wonderview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 191 Wonderview Drive offer parking?
No, 191 Wonderview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 191 Wonderview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Wonderview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Wonderview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 191 Wonderview Drive has a pool.
Does 191 Wonderview Drive have accessible units?
No, 191 Wonderview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Wonderview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Wonderview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Wonderview Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 191 Wonderview Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts