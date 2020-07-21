All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:54 AM

1907 W Kenneth Road

1907 West Kenneth Road · No Longer Available
Location

1907 West Kenneth Road, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A charming family home in Glendale is now available for Lease! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers a beautifully landscaped front yard, with a long driveway that leads you into a private back yard, as well as the detached 2-car garage! Inside you have a lovely floor-plan that welcomes you into a well illuminated home with large windows and recessed lighting. Other features are sleek plank flooring decorated with baseboard moldings, along with central AC and plenty of storage space throughout. The unique characteristics of this home include rounded archways between living spaces, helps to culminate a cozy enjoyable. The living room has an elegant dark granite fireplace that creates a warm focal point for entertaining. There is a connected dining area that is a spacious area for everyday dining. The kitchen is modernly designed and there is a master bedroom that has a spacious closet and a private bathroom. This home also has a designated laundry area already housing washer/dryer hookups. Out into the backyard, you'll find rural garden with happy citrus trees and the detached single door garage. Part of The Glendale Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 W Kenneth Road have any available units?
1907 W Kenneth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 W Kenneth Road have?
Some of 1907 W Kenneth Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 W Kenneth Road currently offering any rent specials?
1907 W Kenneth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 W Kenneth Road pet-friendly?
No, 1907 W Kenneth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1907 W Kenneth Road offer parking?
Yes, 1907 W Kenneth Road offers parking.
Does 1907 W Kenneth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 W Kenneth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 W Kenneth Road have a pool?
No, 1907 W Kenneth Road does not have a pool.
Does 1907 W Kenneth Road have accessible units?
No, 1907 W Kenneth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 W Kenneth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 W Kenneth Road has units with dishwashers.
