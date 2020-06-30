1888 Verdugo Loma Dr

Amenities

Beautiful house with great city views from dining, living and master bedrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. New energy efficient windows, new flooring, new paint. Large patio with a great view. Kitchen- all new appliances (stove, oven, sink, hood, dishwasher, countertop) Separate Laundry room with closets (can provide washer and dryer) This is a Duplex with a private Driveway. Very peaceful and quiet. Excellent schools nearby. Centrally located- near the 134 and 2 Freeways. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Americana close by.



