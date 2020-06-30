All apartments in Glendale
1888 Verdugo Loma Dr

1888 Verdugo Loma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1888 Verdugo Loma Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful house with great city views from dining, living and master bedrooms. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. New energy efficient windows, new flooring, new paint. Large patio with a great view. Kitchen- all new appliances (stove, oven, sink, hood, dishwasher, countertop) Separate Laundry room with closets (can provide washer and dryer) This is a Duplex with a private Driveway. Very peaceful and quiet. Excellent schools nearby. Centrally located- near the 134 and 2 Freeways. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Americana close by.

(RLNE5408247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr have any available units?
1888 Verdugo Loma Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr have?
Some of 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Verdugo Loma Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr offer parking?
No, 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr have a pool?
No, 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr have accessible units?
No, 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1888 Verdugo Loma Dr has units with dishwashers.

