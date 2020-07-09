1837 ALPHA RD

Amenities

2/1 + DETACHED BONUS STUDIO, 0/1, STORAGE AND GARAGE! CHARMING STUNNER ON A LARGE CORNER LOT, GREENERY, SUNSHINE, GORGEOUS!

The Verdugo Woodlands is the best little green and hilly neighborhood you\'ve never heard of, 10 mins to Highland Park and Eagle Rock, this north Glendale charmer will check all the boxes.

This house is a must see!

Original hard wood floors throughout that were just brought back to life after being hidden under carpet for decades is the first thing you will notice and appreciate.

In the living room crown molding, a real gas burning fireplace that is surrounded by built ins and the most gorgeous picturesque windows will be the blank canvas for you to create a pinterest worthy designer LA home.

Off the living room you\'ll find the formal dining room complete with wainscoting, and a picture window. Bring your artisan dining table, your flowing curtains and plants and make your space magical.

The two bedrooms are separated by built in storage and have ample closet space and a great deal of flooding sunlight.

The kitchen features a brand new stove, fridge and dishwasher. Just off the kitchen is a mud room with washer dryer hook-ups. All the convenience in one lovely package!

As you leave the mudroom, you will be welcomed by the outdoor space which feels more like an extra room, set up an out door dining table, hang Mediterranean lanterns and fairy lights and create a very unique al fresco living space.

Also included is a detached studio complete with a bathroom for all you busy professionals who love to work from home or just need an extra space to relax, practice yoga or let the kids play in.

Just beside the detached studio is an extra storage room, a one car garage and plenty of driveway parking.

This neighborhood is an absolute gem! This house is an absolute gem! Don\'t miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a home in the highly sought after Verdugo Woodlands!



Rent is $3750 per month

Security deposit is same as rent

Pets wil be considered with additional deposit, $500/dog, $300/cat

All move in funds due at lease signing

One year lease