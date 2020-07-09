All apartments in Glendale
1837 ALPHA RD
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

1837 ALPHA RD

1837 Alpha Road · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
2/1 + DETACHED BONUS STUDIO, 0/1, STORAGE AND GARAGE! CHARMING STUNNER ON A LARGE CORNER LOT, GREENERY, SUNSHINE, GORGEOUS!
The Verdugo Woodlands is the best little green and hilly neighborhood you\'ve never heard of, 10 mins to Highland Park and Eagle Rock, this north Glendale charmer will check all the boxes.
This house is a must see!
Original hard wood floors throughout that were just brought back to life after being hidden under carpet for decades is the first thing you will notice and appreciate.
In the living room crown molding, a real gas burning fireplace that is surrounded by built ins and the most gorgeous picturesque windows will be the blank canvas for you to create a pinterest worthy designer LA home.
Off the living room you\'ll find the formal dining room complete with wainscoting, and a picture window. Bring your artisan dining table, your flowing curtains and plants and make your space magical.
The two bedrooms are separated by built in storage and have ample closet space and a great deal of flooding sunlight.
The kitchen features a brand new stove, fridge and dishwasher. Just off the kitchen is a mud room with washer dryer hook-ups. All the convenience in one lovely package!
As you leave the mudroom, you will be welcomed by the outdoor space which feels more like an extra room, set up an out door dining table, hang Mediterranean lanterns and fairy lights and create a very unique al fresco living space.
Also included is a detached studio complete with a bathroom for all you busy professionals who love to work from home or just need an extra space to relax, practice yoga or let the kids play in.
Just beside the detached studio is an extra storage room, a one car garage and plenty of driveway parking.
This neighborhood is an absolute gem! This house is an absolute gem! Don\'t miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a home in the highly sought after Verdugo Woodlands!

Rent is $3750 per month
Security deposit is same as rent
Pets wil be considered with additional deposit, $500/dog, $300/cat
All move in funds due at lease signing
One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 ALPHA RD have any available units?
1837 ALPHA RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 ALPHA RD have?
Some of 1837 ALPHA RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 ALPHA RD currently offering any rent specials?
1837 ALPHA RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 ALPHA RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 ALPHA RD is pet friendly.
Does 1837 ALPHA RD offer parking?
Yes, 1837 ALPHA RD offers parking.
Does 1837 ALPHA RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 ALPHA RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 ALPHA RD have a pool?
No, 1837 ALPHA RD does not have a pool.
Does 1837 ALPHA RD have accessible units?
No, 1837 ALPHA RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 ALPHA RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 ALPHA RD has units with dishwashers.

