1815 W Kenneth Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a sought-after area of Northwest Glendale is a beautiful home for Lease! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with laminate flooring running through-out, crown moldings, recessed lighting, central AC, a laundry area and a fireplace in the living room. The charming Galley kitchen is equipped with tile flooring, built-in appliances and granite counter-tops! In the home you will also find granite counter-tops in both bathrooms and bedrooms that are spacious and well illuminated with tons of closet space! Outside the backyard presents lemon trees, an open patio area, ideal for seating and a detached garage!