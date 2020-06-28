All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1815 W Kenneth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1815 W Kenneth Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1815 W Kenneth Road

1815 W Kenneth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1815 W Kenneth Road, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a sought-after area of Northwest Glendale is a beautiful home for Lease! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with laminate flooring running through-out, crown moldings, recessed lighting, central AC, a laundry area and a fireplace in the living room. The charming Galley kitchen is equipped with tile flooring, built-in appliances and granite counter-tops! In the home you will also find granite counter-tops in both bathrooms and bedrooms that are spacious and well illuminated with tons of closet space! Outside the backyard presents lemon trees, an open patio area, ideal for seating and a detached garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 W Kenneth Road have any available units?
1815 W Kenneth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 W Kenneth Road have?
Some of 1815 W Kenneth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 W Kenneth Road currently offering any rent specials?
1815 W Kenneth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 W Kenneth Road pet-friendly?
No, 1815 W Kenneth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1815 W Kenneth Road offer parking?
Yes, 1815 W Kenneth Road offers parking.
Does 1815 W Kenneth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 W Kenneth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 W Kenneth Road have a pool?
No, 1815 W Kenneth Road does not have a pool.
Does 1815 W Kenneth Road have accessible units?
No, 1815 W Kenneth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 W Kenneth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 W Kenneth Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts