Glendale, CA
1761 HILLFAIR Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:17 AM

1761 HILLFAIR Drive

1761 Hillfair Drive · No Longer Available
Glendale
Verdugo Woodlands
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1761 Hillfair Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This exclusive Mediterranean estate boasts an unobstructed 180-degree breathtaking and panoramic view of downtown Glendale, Los Angeles skyline, Oakmont Hills and Montrose foothills on a safe cul-de-sac area * It features 4 suites and 4 baths with over 4,118 sq ft of high-end luxury finishes: Double-door entry leading into foyer with custom-made wood spiral staircase, Family Room and formal Living Room w/ Italian marble fireplaces, formal Dining Room w/ fireplace, and gourmet Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook * Large Master Suite: vaulted ceiling, seating area, fireplace and dual walk-in closets * Master Bath: deep-soaking whirpool tub that overlooks the city - and private balconies in each bedroom * Speakers throughout the house and outside pool area * Water filtration in garage and central vacuuming system * Entertainer's backyard w/ lush landscaping, front/back yard water fountains and a heated Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi with outdoor pool shower overlooking downtown and beyond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 HILLFAIR Drive have any available units?
1761 HILLFAIR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 HILLFAIR Drive have?
Some of 1761 HILLFAIR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 HILLFAIR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1761 HILLFAIR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 HILLFAIR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1761 HILLFAIR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1761 HILLFAIR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1761 HILLFAIR Drive offers parking.
Does 1761 HILLFAIR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 HILLFAIR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 HILLFAIR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1761 HILLFAIR Drive has a pool.
Does 1761 HILLFAIR Drive have accessible units?
No, 1761 HILLFAIR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 HILLFAIR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1761 HILLFAIR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
