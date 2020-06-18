1761 HILLFAIR Drive

Amenities

This exclusive Mediterranean estate boasts an unobstructed 180-degree breathtaking and panoramic view of downtown Glendale, Los Angeles skyline, Oakmont Hills and Montrose foothills on a safe cul-de-sac area * It features 4 suites and 4 baths with over 4,118 sq ft of high-end luxury finishes: Double-door entry leading into foyer with custom-made wood spiral staircase, Family Room and formal Living Room w/ Italian marble fireplaces, formal Dining Room w/ fireplace, and gourmet Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook * Large Master Suite: vaulted ceiling, seating area, fireplace and dual walk-in closets * Master Bath: deep-soaking whirpool tub that overlooks the city - and private balconies in each bedroom * Speakers throughout the house and outside pool area * Water filtration in garage and central vacuuming system * Entertainer's backyard w/ lush landscaping, front/back yard water fountains and a heated Swimming Pool/Jacuzzi with outdoor pool shower overlooking downtown and beyond!