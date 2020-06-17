1748 N Verdugo Road

Amenities

ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities

Hello from Verdugo Rd in Glendale! This light filled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 900-SqFt apartment is eager to be leased to you! Recessed lighting, crown moldings, and neutral toned laminate flooring create a both inviting and comfortable living room and dining space that's ideal for any occasion. Efficient and neat cabinets with laminate countertops offer enough meal prep space along with storage for all you cooking needs. Both bedrooms include overhead ceiling fans and built-in closets enhanced by mirrored closet doors. The unit includes built-in storage and cubby spaces in the hallway. Across the street from Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School and minutes away from Glendale Community College, local markets, and Downtown Glendale.