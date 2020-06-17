All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:42 AM

1748 N Verdugo Road

1748 North Verdugo Road · (818) 246-1099
Location

1748 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Hello from Verdugo Rd in Glendale! This light filled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 900-SqFt apartment is eager to be leased to you! Recessed lighting, crown moldings, and neutral toned laminate flooring create a both inviting and comfortable living room and dining space that's ideal for any occasion. Efficient and neat cabinets with laminate countertops offer enough meal prep space along with storage for all you cooking needs. Both bedrooms include overhead ceiling fans and built-in closets enhanced by mirrored closet doors. The unit includes built-in storage and cubby spaces in the hallway. Across the street from Verdugo Woodlands Elementary School and minutes away from Glendale Community College, local markets, and Downtown Glendale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 N Verdugo Road have any available units?
1748 N Verdugo Road has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1748 N Verdugo Road currently offering any rent specials?
1748 N Verdugo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 N Verdugo Road pet-friendly?
No, 1748 N Verdugo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1748 N Verdugo Road offer parking?
No, 1748 N Verdugo Road does not offer parking.
Does 1748 N Verdugo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 N Verdugo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 N Verdugo Road have a pool?
No, 1748 N Verdugo Road does not have a pool.
Does 1748 N Verdugo Road have accessible units?
No, 1748 N Verdugo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 N Verdugo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 N Verdugo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1748 N Verdugo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1748 N Verdugo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
