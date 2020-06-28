All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 14 2020

1666 Santa Maria Avenue

1666 Santa Maria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1666 Santa Maria Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Verdugo Woodlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
Santa Maria Avenue Guest House - Property Id: 150668

Private and quaint guesthouse in the Verdugo Woodlands with a private patio and access to home's pool and spa. Quiet and rare find and a unique option to apartment living. Utilities included. Close to the 2/134/210 freeways. Shown by appointment only.

Utilities included: electricity, .internet, water, trash, AT&TUverse
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150668
Property Id 150668

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 Santa Maria Avenue have any available units?
1666 Santa Maria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1666 Santa Maria Avenue have?
Some of 1666 Santa Maria Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1666 Santa Maria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1666 Santa Maria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 Santa Maria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1666 Santa Maria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1666 Santa Maria Avenue offer parking?
No, 1666 Santa Maria Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1666 Santa Maria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1666 Santa Maria Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 Santa Maria Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1666 Santa Maria Avenue has a pool.
Does 1666 Santa Maria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1666 Santa Maria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 Santa Maria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1666 Santa Maria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
