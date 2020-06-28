1666 Santa Maria Avenue

Amenities
Santa Maria Avenue Guest House - Property Id: 150668
Private and quaint guesthouse in the Verdugo Woodlands with a private patio and access to home's pool and spa. Quiet and rare find and a unique option to apartment living. Utilities included. Close to the 2/134/210 freeways. Shown by appointment only.
Utilities included: electricity, .internet, water, trash, AT&TUverse
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150668
No Pets Allowed
