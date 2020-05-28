All apartments in Glendale
1617 Riverside Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 9:39 PM

1617 Riverside Drive

1617 Riverside Drive · (818) 953-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1617 Riverside Drive, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Watch the horses from your back patio!! This 1,614 square foot house is located on an 8,704 square foot lot! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, master suite with spa tub, formal entryway, central heat and air, hardwood floors, 2 car finished attached garage with laundry hookups, covered patio with furniture and BBQ, and more!!! The den could be the third bedroom. Horse stalls and corrals are not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1617 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 1617 Riverside Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1617 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Riverside Drive does offer parking.
Does 1617 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 1617 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1617 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1617 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
