1617 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Watch the horses from your back patio!! This 1,614 square foot house is located on an 8,704 square foot lot! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, master suite with spa tub, formal entryway, central heat and air, hardwood floors, 2 car finished attached garage with laundry hookups, covered patio with furniture and BBQ, and more!!! The den could be the third bedroom. Horse stalls and corrals are not included.