1551 Virginia Avenue

*Located in prime NW Glendale above Kenneth, rests a unique FULLY FURNISHED, 1-story masterpiece *Wrapped by a beautiful, eco-friendly, state-of-the-art landscaping that sprawls throughout the property * The home creates a feeling of serene comfort and tranquility with its awe-inspiring high ceilings and comfortable open floor plan*A huge dining room, with enough room to seat 16 people, leads to a chef's dream kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and center island. Large windows and French doors give access to the sparkling pool, privately perched within the U shape of the home*The Italian Versailles-patterned, travertine flooring flows throughout the home leading to the spacious bedrooms and winding into a 900 sqft family/game room at the opposite end of the home-perfect for gatherings and game nights complete with French door access to the backyard *A full size, outside basketball/tennis court complete with indoor & outdoor surround sound system and security cameras graces the spacious backyard *The home is completed by a long, gated driveway - with enough room to park 20 cars - and an attached 2-car garage w/ custom storage 7 built-in cabinets*This one-of-a-kind home will not last!