All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1551 Virginia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1551 Virginia Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 5:29 AM

1551 Virginia Avenue

1551 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1551 Virginia Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
*Located in prime NW Glendale above Kenneth, rests a unique FULLY FURNISHED, 1-story masterpiece *Wrapped by a beautiful, eco-friendly, state-of-the-art landscaping that sprawls throughout the property * The home creates a feeling of serene comfort and tranquility with its awe-inspiring high ceilings and comfortable open floor plan*A huge dining room, with enough room to seat 16 people, leads to a chef's dream kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and center island. Large windows and French doors give access to the sparkling pool, privately perched within the U shape of the home*The Italian Versailles-patterned, travertine flooring flows throughout the home leading to the spacious bedrooms and winding into a 900 sqft family/game room at the opposite end of the home-perfect for gatherings and game nights complete with French door access to the backyard *A full size, outside basketball/tennis court complete with indoor & outdoor surround sound system and security cameras graces the spacious backyard *The home is completed by a long, gated driveway - with enough room to park 20 cars - and an attached 2-car garage w/ custom storage 7 built-in cabinets*This one-of-a-kind home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
1551 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 1551 Virginia Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1551 Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1551 Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1551 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1551 Virginia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1551 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1551 Virginia Avenue has a pool.
Does 1551 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1551 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1551 Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts