Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Almost approved plans for a single story 3,400 sqft home with open floor plan and high ceilings * Plans show 4 bedroom, 5 bath and 2 family rooms * Existing house has 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 1,604 sqft living space * Visual buyers that would like to build their dream home Here is your opportunity !!!