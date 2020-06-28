All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

1421 E. Garfield Ave.

1421 E Garfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1421 E Garfield Ave, Glendale, CA 91205
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1421 Garfield Ave.E. - Property Id: 150796

Spanish side by side duplex on a beautiful tree lined street in Glendale. The duplex is freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout and new carpeting in the hallway. There's a spacious kitchen with lots of drawers and cabinets, a stove and refrigerator and a laundry room for your washer and dryer. The back bedroom has French doors that open onto a private fenced backyard. We're pet friendly with restrictions on certain dog breeds due to insurance purposes. Cats are always welcome. An additional pet deposit will be required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150796p
Property Id 150796

(RLNE5116888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 E. Garfield Ave. have any available units?
1421 E. Garfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 E. Garfield Ave. have?
Some of 1421 E. Garfield Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 E. Garfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1421 E. Garfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 E. Garfield Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 E. Garfield Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1421 E. Garfield Ave. offer parking?
No, 1421 E. Garfield Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1421 E. Garfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 E. Garfield Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 E. Garfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 1421 E. Garfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1421 E. Garfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1421 E. Garfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 E. Garfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 E. Garfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
