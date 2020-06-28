1421 E. Garfield Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1421 Garfield Ave.E. - Property Id: 150796



Spanish side by side duplex on a beautiful tree lined street in Glendale. The duplex is freshly painted with hardwood floors throughout and new carpeting in the hallway. There's a spacious kitchen with lots of drawers and cabinets, a stove and refrigerator and a laundry room for your washer and dryer. The back bedroom has French doors that open onto a private fenced backyard. We're pet friendly with restrictions on certain dog breeds due to insurance purposes. Cats are always welcome. An additional pet deposit will be required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150796p

