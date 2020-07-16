All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

1374 E Garfield Avenue

1374 East Garfield Avenue · (818) 967-6311
Location

1374 East Garfield Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Somerset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath and one of a kind house in great neighborhood of Glendale. Everything has just been updated, freshly painted home with top of the line LG refrigerator, stainless steel stove-oven, microwave, laundry washer and dryer and beautiful porch furniture included. The formal entry leads to a spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and formal dining area. Recessed lighting throughout with dimmers, Italian tiles in kitchen and bathrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, central air conditioning and heating, Wireless doorbell, jacuzzi. Security camera system around a property. Very close to shopping centers and restaurants. 1 mile away from Americana on Brand and Glendale Galleria. 2 car open parking, No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 E Garfield Avenue have any available units?
1374 E Garfield Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1374 E Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 1374 E Garfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 E Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1374 E Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 E Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1374 E Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1374 E Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1374 E Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 1374 E Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 E Garfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 E Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 1374 E Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1374 E Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1374 E Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 E Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1374 E Garfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
