1374 E Garfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2 Bath and one of a kind house in great neighborhood of Glendale. Everything has just been updated, freshly painted home with top of the line LG refrigerator, stainless steel stove-oven, microwave, laundry washer and dryer and beautiful porch furniture included. The formal entry leads to a spacious living room with beautiful fireplace and formal dining area. Recessed lighting throughout with dimmers, Italian tiles in kitchen and bathrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, central air conditioning and heating, Wireless doorbell, jacuzzi. Security camera system around a property. Very close to shopping centers and restaurants. 1 mile away from Americana on Brand and Glendale Galleria. 2 car open parking, No smoking.