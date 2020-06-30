1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom Two and 1/2 bath Town Home at Valley View and Kenneth Rd. in Glendale - Town Home features three bedrooms upstairs with two baths upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Custom master bedroom closet with balcony off the master bedroom. Excellent closet space throughout the unit, Washer and dryer hook up in the hallway of the upstairs. Downstairs features a large living room with a fireplace and patio off the living room and formal dinning room. Wet Bar. Custom built kitchen with breakfast area. The unit has been custom painted and high end carpet installed. Kitchen and dinning room has wood flooring. The unit has central heating and air. Two parking spaces in a gated underground parking. Storage space. Beautiful pool. Non smoking and no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5536927)