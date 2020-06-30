All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333

1333 Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Valley View Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful three bedroom Two and 1/2 bath Town Home at Valley View and Kenneth Rd. in Glendale - Town Home features three bedrooms upstairs with two baths upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Custom master bedroom closet with balcony off the master bedroom. Excellent closet space throughout the unit, Washer and dryer hook up in the hallway of the upstairs. Downstairs features a large living room with a fireplace and patio off the living room and formal dinning room. Wet Bar. Custom built kitchen with breakfast area. The unit has been custom painted and high end carpet installed. Kitchen and dinning room has wood flooring. The unit has central heating and air. Two parking spaces in a gated underground parking. Storage space. Beautiful pool. Non smoking and no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 have any available units?
1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 have?
Some of 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 offers parking.
Does 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 have a pool?
Yes, 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 has a pool.
Does 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 have accessible units?
No, 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Valley View Rd. - 1333 does not have units with dishwashers.

