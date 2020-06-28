1329 CORONA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

You have arrived at a home that unites Mid-Century aesthetic with Contemporary bespoke interior. No expense spared! $625k in upgrades with materials sourced from all over the world. Situated on Adams Hill, from every public room and bedroom you can take in the jetliner views for days. This is open plan living at its best. The eat-in kitchen was designed with entertainment in mind. The dining room seats 8 comfortably with an 88 bottle wine wall. For the creatives, there is a professional sound booth designed by George Whittam. One bedroom upstairs and three additional bedrooms below. The pinnacle of the home is the master suite, complete with walk in closet and luxurious bathroom with steam shower, Toto bidet and dual vanities. On the ground floor is an expansive deck with Koi pond, aviary and spa. Close proximity to Silver Lake, Atwater Village and Highland Park.