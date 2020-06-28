All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1329 CORONA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1329 CORONA Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:36 PM

1329 CORONA Drive

1329 Corona Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1329 Corona Drive, Glendale, CA 91205
Adams Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
You have arrived at a home that unites Mid-Century aesthetic with Contemporary bespoke interior. No expense spared! $625k in upgrades with materials sourced from all over the world. Situated on Adams Hill, from every public room and bedroom you can take in the jetliner views for days. This is open plan living at its best. The eat-in kitchen was designed with entertainment in mind. The dining room seats 8 comfortably with an 88 bottle wine wall. For the creatives, there is a professional sound booth designed by George Whittam. One bedroom upstairs and three additional bedrooms below. The pinnacle of the home is the master suite, complete with walk in closet and luxurious bathroom with steam shower, Toto bidet and dual vanities. On the ground floor is an expansive deck with Koi pond, aviary and spa. Close proximity to Silver Lake, Atwater Village and Highland Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 CORONA Drive have any available units?
1329 CORONA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 CORONA Drive have?
Some of 1329 CORONA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 CORONA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1329 CORONA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 CORONA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1329 CORONA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1329 CORONA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1329 CORONA Drive offers parking.
Does 1329 CORONA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 CORONA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 CORONA Drive have a pool?
No, 1329 CORONA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1329 CORONA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1329 CORONA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 CORONA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 CORONA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts