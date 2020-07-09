1236 N Columbus Avenue

1236 North Columbus Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202 Verdugo Viejo
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Excellent Location~Laminate Countertops in Kitchen~Dishwasher/Washer/Dryer in Kitchen Included~Fireplace in Living Room~Spacious Balcony off of Living Room/Master Bedroom with Street View~Tile Flooring Throughout~Newer AC~Fans in Every Room~Recessed Lighting~Lots of Closet Space~Entire Unit on one Level~Very Light & Bright~Community Pool/Spa/Recreational Room/Courtyard~Gated Parking~2 Parking Spaces~Water Paid by Landlord
Showings start the week after Nov. 17th Contact: Talin Mardirosians at 818-521-4133 for additional details or to set-up an appointment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
