Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

1236 N Columbus Avenue

1236 North Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1236 North Columbus Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Excellent Location~Laminate Countertops in Kitchen~Dishwasher/Washer/Dryer in Kitchen Included~Fireplace in Living Room~Spacious Balcony off of Living Room/Master Bedroom with Street View~Tile Flooring Throughout~Newer AC~Fans in Every Room~Recessed Lighting~Lots of Closet Space~Entire Unit on one Level~Very Light & Bright~Community Pool/Spa/Recreational Room/Courtyard~Gated Parking~2 Parking Spaces~Water Paid by Landlord

Showings start the week after Nov. 17th
Contact: Talin Mardirosians at 818-521-4133 for additional details or to set-up an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 N Columbus Avenue have any available units?
1236 N Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 N Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 1236 N Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 N Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1236 N Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 N Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1236 N Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1236 N Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1236 N Columbus Avenue offers parking.
Does 1236 N Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 N Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 N Columbus Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1236 N Columbus Avenue has a pool.
Does 1236 N Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1236 N Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 N Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 N Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.

