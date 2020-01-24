All apartments in Glendale
1232 N Pacific Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:43 AM

1232 N Pacific Avenue

1232 North Pacific Avenue · (818) 246-1099
Location

1232 North Pacific Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in sunny Glendale, this modern 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,300-SqFt condo is on the market to be leased. A sleek modern living space featuring grey tone laminate flooring and recessed lighting run throughout this home. The open kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and built-in storage. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, the master bedroom featuring ensuite bathroom and private balcony with views of the neighborhood, and laundry space hookup. The complex is secured with controlled access security gates along with gated subterranean parking. There are even graveled community patio spaces with touches of plants and greenery. If you're searching for a spacious condo, then this is opportunity knocking. Down the corner from Starbucks, and nearby to Herbert Hoover High School, Eleanor J. Toll Middle School, Ventura FWY, markets, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 N Pacific Avenue have any available units?
1232 N Pacific Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 1232 N Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1232 N Pacific Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 N Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1232 N Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1232 N Pacific Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1232 N Pacific Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1232 N Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 N Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 N Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 1232 N Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1232 N Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1232 N Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 N Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 N Pacific Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 N Pacific Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 N Pacific Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
