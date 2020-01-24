1232 N Pacific Avenue

Amenities

Located in sunny Glendale, this modern 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 1,300-SqFt condo is on the market to be leased. A sleek modern living space featuring grey tone laminate flooring and recessed lighting run throughout this home. The open kitchen features stainless-steel appliances and built-in storage. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms, the master bedroom featuring ensuite bathroom and private balcony with views of the neighborhood, and laundry space hookup. The complex is secured with controlled access security gates along with gated subterranean parking. There are even graveled community patio spaces with touches of plants and greenery. If you're searching for a spacious condo, then this is opportunity knocking. Down the corner from Starbucks, and nearby to Herbert Hoover High School, Eleanor J. Toll Middle School, Ventura FWY, markets, and more!