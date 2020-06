1223 Swarthmore Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

WELCOME TO 1223 SWARTHMORE DR A LARGE HOME, NESTLED IN THE GLENDALE COLLEGE HILLS! This wonderful home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large living room, classic kitchen, a large bright den, stunning views, three-car garage, and much much more.

WELCOME TO 1223 SWARTHMORE DR A LARGE HOME, NESTLED IN THE GLENDALE COLLEGE HILLS! This wonderful home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large living room, classic kitchen, a large bright den, stunning views, three-car garage, and much much more.