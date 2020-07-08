122 W Elk Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

It is a one bedroom apartment on the second story of a charming 1920s brick building. Hardwood floors throughout and built in bookcase in living room and bathroom. Windows in kitchen and bathroom. Very bright and peaceful. I have air conditioner in both living room and bedroom. On-site laundry and 1 gated parking space. Was also recently painted.

It is fully furnished and functioning. I dont currently have cable or internet but is is cable ready. Aside from cable, I PAY ALL UTILITIES!

It is located in the heart of the city and walking distance to so much to see and do!

Im looking for someone to rent it hopefully a minimum of 6 months while I am away in AZ being treated for healtlh issues. Someone clean, responsible and reliable. Someone respectful. Someone who is positive and kind. Someone I can trust to share my home with. A non smoker.

A vegetarian would be great, a vegan ideal!!

Im asking first and last, a cleaning fee of one hundred fifty and a security deposit of three hundred FULLY refundable upon inspection on move out. Total move in



If interested and serious, please tell me a little about yourself, how long you are looking to rent, how many occupants and if you have animal companions.



AVAILABLE TO SHOW ANYTIME