Glendale, CA
122 W Elk Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

122 W Elk Ave

122 W Elk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

122 W Elk Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
It is a one bedroom apartment on the second story of a charming 1920s brick building. Hardwood floors throughout and built in bookcase in living room and bathroom. Windows in kitchen and bathroom. Very bright and peaceful. I have air conditioner in both living room and bedroom. On-site laundry and 1 gated parking space. Was also recently painted.
It is fully furnished and functioning. I dont currently have cable or internet but is is cable ready. Aside from cable, I PAY ALL UTILITIES!
It is located in the heart of the city and walking distance to so much to see and do!
Im looking for someone to rent it hopefully a minimum of 6 months while I am away in AZ being treated for healtlh issues. Someone clean, responsible and reliable. Someone respectful. Someone who is positive and kind. Someone I can trust to share my home with. A non smoker.
A vegetarian would be great, a vegan ideal!!
Im asking first and last, a cleaning fee of one hundred fifty and a security deposit of three hundred FULLY refundable upon inspection on move out. Total move in

If interested and serious, please tell me a little about yourself, how long you are looking to rent, how many occupants and if you have animal companions.

AVAILABLE TO SHOW ANYTIME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 W Elk Ave have any available units?
122 W Elk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 W Elk Ave have?
Some of 122 W Elk Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 W Elk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
122 W Elk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 W Elk Ave pet-friendly?
No, 122 W Elk Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 122 W Elk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 122 W Elk Ave offers parking.
Does 122 W Elk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 W Elk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 W Elk Ave have a pool?
No, 122 W Elk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 122 W Elk Ave have accessible units?
No, 122 W Elk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 122 W Elk Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 W Elk Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

