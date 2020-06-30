1214 Swarthmore Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - COLLEGE HILLS, GLENDALE - Stunning 2 story fully remodeled home in the College Hills in one of Glendale's best and most secluded neighborhoods. This property is an entertainer's dream boasting 3,515 square feet inviting interior space along with plush backyard with built-in BBQ, volcanic fire-pit, cascading waterfalls & water streamers, pool and jacuzzi-all sitting on a huge lot. You are greeted with a paving stone entry and an awaiting water fountain courtyard as you enter the home. From there a decorative stone entry with vaulted ceiling leads you into a formal living room and dining area with hardwood and elegant chandeliers. Family room has hand-crafted woodwork artistry along with fireplace and sunken entertainer's wet bar with extra cabinetry and wine refrigeration. Kitchen is a one-of-a kind professional grade decorative stand out with all amenities including built-in refrigerator, pro grade stove, and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinetry and pantry space along with breakfast nook. First floor has private elegant guest bath along with separate laundry (equipment included) and mud room. Elegant and spacious Master bedroom with fireplace and fine drapery. The master bath has separate all stone steam shower with bench and Jacuzzi tub. His & her vanity space plus vanity area along with ample closet room and area to fit generous sized furniture. Three additional bedrooms (2 of which are extremely large and generous size) complete the second floor along with large central full bathroom with dual vanities. Dual zone heating/air, security alarm, and 3 car attached garage with ample rafter storage space. Front and backyards allow generous lawn for children and parties with exclusive scenery, and offer ultimate privacy. Easy access to the heart of Glendale and general area. Extras include built-in ceiling and exterior speakers in the family, living, master and backyard, removable pool fencing, elegant window coverings, and remote control access to backyard features, lighting, etc.



Located in Glendale's best public school district. All showings are by private appointment only as present tenants have yet to vacate so please do not disturb occupants. Photos of interior may be different than as pictured as the furnishings or interior may have been modified since photographs were originally taken. The home is definitely not for sale and sales inquiries need not be submitted. Tenant responsible for utilities. Gardener and pool service may be included depending on lease terms.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5527786)