Glendale, CA
1214 Swarthmore Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

1214 Swarthmore Drive

1214 Swarthmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Swarthmore Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
College Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - COLLEGE HILLS, GLENDALE - Stunning 2 story fully remodeled home in the College Hills in one of Glendale's best and most secluded neighborhoods. This property is an entertainer's dream boasting 3,515 square feet inviting interior space along with plush backyard with built-in BBQ, volcanic fire-pit, cascading waterfalls & water streamers, pool and jacuzzi-all sitting on a huge lot. You are greeted with a paving stone entry and an awaiting water fountain courtyard as you enter the home. From there a decorative stone entry with vaulted ceiling leads you into a formal living room and dining area with hardwood and elegant chandeliers. Family room has hand-crafted woodwork artistry along with fireplace and sunken entertainer's wet bar with extra cabinetry and wine refrigeration. Kitchen is a one-of-a kind professional grade decorative stand out with all amenities including built-in refrigerator, pro grade stove, and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinetry and pantry space along with breakfast nook. First floor has private elegant guest bath along with separate laundry (equipment included) and mud room. Elegant and spacious Master bedroom with fireplace and fine drapery. The master bath has separate all stone steam shower with bench and Jacuzzi tub. His & her vanity space plus vanity area along with ample closet room and area to fit generous sized furniture. Three additional bedrooms (2 of which are extremely large and generous size) complete the second floor along with large central full bathroom with dual vanities. Dual zone heating/air, security alarm, and 3 car attached garage with ample rafter storage space. Front and backyards allow generous lawn for children and parties with exclusive scenery, and offer ultimate privacy. Easy access to the heart of Glendale and general area. Extras include built-in ceiling and exterior speakers in the family, living, master and backyard, removable pool fencing, elegant window coverings, and remote control access to backyard features, lighting, etc.

Located in Glendale's best public school district. All showings are by private appointment only as present tenants have yet to vacate so please do not disturb occupants. Photos of interior may be different than as pictured as the furnishings or interior may have been modified since photographs were originally taken. The home is definitely not for sale and sales inquiries need not be submitted. Tenant responsible for utilities. Gardener and pool service may be included depending on lease terms.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Swarthmore Drive have any available units?
1214 Swarthmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 Swarthmore Drive have?
Some of 1214 Swarthmore Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Swarthmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Swarthmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Swarthmore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Swarthmore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1214 Swarthmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1214 Swarthmore Drive offers parking.
Does 1214 Swarthmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Swarthmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Swarthmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Swarthmore Drive has a pool.
Does 1214 Swarthmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Swarthmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Swarthmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Swarthmore Drive has units with dishwashers.

