Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony new construction parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

Available 07/01/20 Large one bedroom on the second floor of house - Property Id: 290605



Newly constructed specious ( 880sqft) one bedroom one bathroom on the second floor of the main house. The unit is very bright, with laminate floors and very private with separate entrance. It offer beautiful kitchen with new appliances, breakfast area and huge covered balcony. Big living room opens to a second big balcony that overlooks the beautiful Adams Hills. Nice bedroom with walk-in closet. Laundry hookup in the unit. Available one car parking area. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENT.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290605

Property Id 290605



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5819224)