1146 Highland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous character Spanish on a beautiful tree lined street in one of the best Northwest Glendale neighborhoods! This amazing home has all the modern day amenities while still maintaining the original charm. Living room features fireplace, large windows, niches and gleaming hardwood floors. Large formal dining room with windows that overlook the charming front porch and newly, beautifully landscaped front yard. Kitchen is in the process of being upgraded and will feature brand new appliances. There is a cozy breakfast nook and separate laundry room with direct access to the backyard. Large bedrooms and a gorgeous vintage bathroom with separate shower, tub and built-in cabinetry. Private, and fully enclosed backyard has been tastefully landscaped and is ideal for entertaining or dining al fresco! Additional features include: New paint throughout, hardwood floors, central air and heat, large detached garage and gated driveway.