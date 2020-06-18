All apartments in Glendale
1146 Highland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1146 Highland Avenue

1146 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1146 Highland Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous character Spanish on a beautiful tree lined street in one of the best Northwest Glendale neighborhoods! This amazing home has all the modern day amenities while still maintaining the original charm. Living room features fireplace, large windows, niches and gleaming hardwood floors. Large formal dining room with windows that overlook the charming front porch and newly, beautifully landscaped front yard. Kitchen is in the process of being upgraded and will feature brand new appliances. There is a cozy breakfast nook and separate laundry room with direct access to the backyard. Large bedrooms and a gorgeous vintage bathroom with separate shower, tub and built-in cabinetry. Private, and fully enclosed backyard has been tastefully landscaped and is ideal for entertaining or dining al fresco! Additional features include: New paint throughout, hardwood floors, central air and heat, large detached garage and gated driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Highland Avenue have any available units?
1146 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 1146 Highland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1146 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1146 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1146 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1146 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1146 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
