All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1131 Campbell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1131 Campbell Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

1131 Campbell Street

1131 Campbell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1131 Campbell Street, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nestled in Rossmoyne & Verdugo Woodlands area of Glendale resides 1131 Campbell Street. This wonderful unit is features in a well-kept building with amenities that include controlled access and a community pool with spa! With 1,217sqft of living space this 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo is the perfect place to Lease! Bright and spacious @-story unit with recessed lighting, a fireplace in the living room, private balcony and a laundry area! Granite counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bar stool seating as a dining option. Well-illuminated and spacious bedrooms with a master suite that includes a private bath and a large walk-in closet. Located near Trader Joe's, Brand Blvd and much more! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Campbell Street have any available units?
1131 Campbell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Campbell Street have?
Some of 1131 Campbell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Campbell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Campbell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Campbell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Campbell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1131 Campbell Street offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Campbell Street offers parking.
Does 1131 Campbell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Campbell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Campbell Street have a pool?
Yes, 1131 Campbell Street has a pool.
Does 1131 Campbell Street have accessible units?
No, 1131 Campbell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Campbell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Campbell Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts