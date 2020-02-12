Amenities

Nestled in Rossmoyne & Verdugo Woodlands area of Glendale resides 1131 Campbell Street. This wonderful unit is features in a well-kept building with amenities that include controlled access and a community pool with spa! With 1,217sqft of living space this 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom condo is the perfect place to Lease! Bright and spacious @-story unit with recessed lighting, a fireplace in the living room, private balcony and a laundry area! Granite counter-tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bar stool seating as a dining option. Well-illuminated and spacious bedrooms with a master suite that includes a private bath and a large walk-in closet. Located near Trader Joe's, Brand Blvd and much more! Welcome home!