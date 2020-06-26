113 N Columbus Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New, new, new



-Best location downtown. Across from the Galleria. One Block to the American.



-Historic. Built in 1925. Extensively renovation in 2019.



-Take you private staircase to your pied a terre.



-Very spacious open floor plan with lots of storage.



-Hardwood floors throughout.



-New designer kitchens with high end stainless appliances including dishwasher.



-Central heat and air conditioning



-Fireplace



-9ft ceilings



-Built in bookcases and drop down writing desk.



-Recessed lighting and designer fixtures.



-Porches with swings or staircase and balcony with cabana curtains.



-Stylish and sophisticated.



-Very private feel with front and back door.



-Mudroom with laundry hook ups.



-Courtyard for outdoor dining and relaxing.



-Parking and storage available. No car needed.



Call or text for more information 213-700-3520