Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
113 N Columbus Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:20 AM

113 N Columbus Ave

113 N Columbus Ave · No Longer Available
Location

113 N Columbus Ave, Glendale, CA 91204
Vineyard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New, new, new

-Best location downtown. Across from the Galleria. One Block to the American.

-Historic. Built in 1925. Extensively renovation in 2019.

-Take you private staircase to your pied a terre.

-Very spacious open floor plan with lots of storage.

-Hardwood floors throughout.

-New designer kitchens with high end stainless appliances including dishwasher.

-Central heat and air conditioning

-Fireplace

-9ft ceilings

-Built in bookcases and drop down writing desk.

-Recessed lighting and designer fixtures.

-Porches with swings or staircase and balcony with cabana curtains.

-Stylish and sophisticated.

-Very private feel with front and back door.

-Mudroom with laundry hook ups.

-Courtyard for outdoor dining and relaxing.

-Parking and storage available. No car needed.

Call or text for more information 213-700-3520

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 N Columbus Ave have any available units?
113 N Columbus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 N Columbus Ave have?
Some of 113 N Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 N Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
113 N Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 N Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 N Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 113 N Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 113 N Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 113 N Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 N Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 N Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 113 N Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 113 N Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 113 N Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 113 N Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 N Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
