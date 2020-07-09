All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1125 E. Maple St #11 - Maple Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1125 E. Maple St #11 - Maple Street

1125 East Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 East Maple Street, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice, Bright and Contemporary 3 bdrm townhouse - Updated throughout! - Walk into an inviting living and dining room area with fireplace and balcony. Kitchen with breakfast counter that over looks dining area. Modern kitchen with quartz counter-tops and beautiful new cabinets. All new stainless steel appliances. Powder room on living and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs you will find 2 good sized bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. One bedroom with large balcony. Laundry room with washer and dryer included located on the top level with bedrooms. On bottom level is bonus 3rd bedroom and attached 2 car garage. Centrally located - close to freeways, stores and many eateries. One year lease. No Smoking. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

