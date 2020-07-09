1125 E. Maple St #11 - Maple Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice, Bright and Contemporary 3 bdrm townhouse - Updated throughout! - Walk into an inviting living and dining room area with fireplace and balcony. Kitchen with breakfast counter that over looks dining area. Modern kitchen with quartz counter-tops and beautiful new cabinets. All new stainless steel appliances. Powder room on living and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout. Upstairs you will find 2 good sized bedrooms with en suite bathrooms. One bedroom with large balcony. Laundry room with washer and dryer included located on the top level with bedrooms. On bottom level is bonus 3rd bedroom and attached 2 car garage. Centrally located - close to freeways, stores and many eateries. One year lease. No Smoking. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3267245)