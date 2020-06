Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 2 bathroom North Glendale - Property Id: 267553



Extra clean 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit located in prime area of Glendale above Glenoaks Blvd. This freshly painted light and bright unit has new hardwood floors throughout and central air-conditioning and heating.

Just upgraded with:

- New stainless steel 5 burner stove and hood

- New stainless steel dishwasher

- New faucets in kitchen and bathrooms

- New flooring in kitchen and bathrooms

The building and parking are both gated access.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267553

Property Id 267553



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5735443)