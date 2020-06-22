1011 W Mountain Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Calling all cool tenants!! This MIDCENTURY Marvel is a very rare treat. It is located above the street for maximum light, privacy, and air and nestled into the folds of the BRAND PARK mountains. The open LIVING/DINING ROOM enjoys floor to ceiling windows with AIRY VIEWS over Glendale and Burbank, and the KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST banquet area exudes love and warmth. The FAMILY ROOM is the perfect place to spend a cool winter's eve and it opens directly onto the PRIVATE BACKYARD. It is the perfect place for morning coffee in your robe or an afternoon BBQ with your friends. 3 bedrooms include a nice MASTER SUITE and all conveniently located in the bedroom wing. Home has central heat and air. 2 car garage is not included in the lease.