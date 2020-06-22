All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1011 W Mountain Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1011 W Mountain Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1011 W Mountain Street

1011 W Mountain St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1011 W Mountain St, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Calling all cool tenants!! This MIDCENTURY Marvel is a very rare treat. It is located above the street for maximum light, privacy, and air and nestled into the folds of the BRAND PARK mountains. The open LIVING/DINING ROOM enjoys floor to ceiling windows with AIRY VIEWS over Glendale and Burbank, and the KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST banquet area exudes love and warmth. The FAMILY ROOM is the perfect place to spend a cool winter's eve and it opens directly onto the PRIVATE BACKYARD. It is the perfect place for morning coffee in your robe or an afternoon BBQ with your friends. 3 bedrooms include a nice MASTER SUITE and all conveniently located in the bedroom wing. Home has central heat and air. 2 car garage is not included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 W Mountain Street have any available units?
1011 W Mountain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 W Mountain Street have?
Some of 1011 W Mountain Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 W Mountain Street currently offering any rent specials?
1011 W Mountain Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 W Mountain Street pet-friendly?
No, 1011 W Mountain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1011 W Mountain Street offer parking?
Yes, 1011 W Mountain Street does offer parking.
Does 1011 W Mountain Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 W Mountain Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 W Mountain Street have a pool?
No, 1011 W Mountain Street does not have a pool.
Does 1011 W Mountain Street have accessible units?
No, 1011 W Mountain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 W Mountain Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 W Mountain Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts