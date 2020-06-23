16133 S Vermont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

XTRA SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN GATED COMPLEX. UPDATED AND READY TO GO. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING - TILE FLOORS -HUGE MASTER SUITE - PRIVATE YARD/PATIO AREA - PRIVATE 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE UNIT - POOL AND SPA IN THE COMPLEX - NO SMOKING - OWNER MAY CONSIDER A PET