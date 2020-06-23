16133 South Vermont Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247 Gardena
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
XTRA SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN GATED COMPLEX. UPDATED AND READY TO GO. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING - TILE FLOORS -HUGE MASTER SUITE - PRIVATE YARD/PATIO AREA - PRIVATE 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO THE UNIT - POOL AND SPA IN THE COMPLEX - NO SMOKING - OWNER MAY CONSIDER A PET
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16133 S Vermont Avenue have any available units?
16133 S Vermont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 16133 S Vermont Avenue have?
Some of 16133 S Vermont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16133 S Vermont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16133 S Vermont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16133 S Vermont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16133 S Vermont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16133 S Vermont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16133 S Vermont Avenue offers parking.
Does 16133 S Vermont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16133 S Vermont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16133 S Vermont Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16133 S Vermont Avenue has a pool.
Does 16133 S Vermont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16133 S Vermont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16133 S Vermont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16133 S Vermont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16133 S Vermont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16133 S Vermont Avenue has units with air conditioning.