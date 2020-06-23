All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

840 Rodeo Road

840 Rodeo Road
Location

840 Rodeo Road, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Step into a life of serenity & luxurious living with this beautiful Tuscan-inspired estate sprawling across over 3/4 acre lot w/ a Cabana with a bathroom (550 approx. Sq Ft). Mostly single story w/ 3 of the bedrooms + office located on the main level. The main house offers much to those who enjoys entertaining while the backyard hosts plenty of amenities including pool/spa, herb garden, bbq, playground & more! This one of a kind home sits on a corner lot in the desirable Sunny Hills Estates neighborhood surrounded by mature trees which gives it the quiet and serene feel of country living. Open floor plan w/ Travertine flooring throughout the main floor brings additional warmth & brightness into this home. The living & the formal dining is one grand space for holiday gatherings. These two areas are divided by a dual fireplace w/ both rooms featuring beautiful french doors that exit to the front grounds of this Estate. As you make your way upstairs to the Master Bedroom, you’ll notice the custom detailing of the staircase featuring beautiful french doors that exit out to a balcony that overlooks the backyard Estate. The master bath features a soaking tub w/ a very large walk-in closet. The kitchen is spacious w/ two full refrigerators & an additional oven built in the center island. Enjoy outdoor dining under the covered patio w/ fireplace or BBQ in the sun. 3-car garage + plenty of space for an RV/boat. This home is a must see to truly take in the beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 Rodeo Road have any available units?
840 Rodeo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 Rodeo Road have?
Some of 840 Rodeo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 Rodeo Road currently offering any rent specials?
840 Rodeo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 Rodeo Road pet-friendly?
No, 840 Rodeo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 840 Rodeo Road offer parking?
Yes, 840 Rodeo Road does offer parking.
Does 840 Rodeo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 Rodeo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 Rodeo Road have a pool?
Yes, 840 Rodeo Road has a pool.
Does 840 Rodeo Road have accessible units?
No, 840 Rodeo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 840 Rodeo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 840 Rodeo Road has units with dishwashers.
