840 Rodeo Road

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Step into a life of serenity & luxurious living with this beautiful Tuscan-inspired estate sprawling across over 3/4 acre lot w/ a Cabana with a bathroom (550 approx. Sq Ft). Mostly single story w/ 3 of the bedrooms + office located on the main level. The main house offers much to those who enjoys entertaining while the backyard hosts plenty of amenities including pool/spa, herb garden, bbq, playground & more! This one of a kind home sits on a corner lot in the desirable Sunny Hills Estates neighborhood surrounded by mature trees which gives it the quiet and serene feel of country living. Open floor plan w/ Travertine flooring throughout the main floor brings additional warmth & brightness into this home. The living & the formal dining is one grand space for holiday gatherings. These two areas are divided by a dual fireplace w/ both rooms featuring beautiful french doors that exit to the front grounds of this Estate. As you make your way upstairs to the Master Bedroom, you’ll notice the custom detailing of the staircase featuring beautiful french doors that exit out to a balcony that overlooks the backyard Estate. The master bath features a soaking tub w/ a very large walk-in closet. The kitchen is spacious w/ two full refrigerators & an additional oven built in the center island. Enjoy outdoor dining under the covered patio w/ fireplace or BBQ in the sun. 3-car garage + plenty of space for an RV/boat. This home is a must see to truly take in the beauty!