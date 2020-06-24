All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA

638 Bridgeport Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

638 Bridgeport Circle, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4779724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA have any available units?
638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA currently offering any rent specials?
638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA pet-friendly?
No, 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA offer parking?
No, 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA does not offer parking.
Does 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA have a pool?
No, 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA does not have a pool.
Does 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA have accessible units?
No, 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA does not have accessible units.
Does 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA have units with dishwashers?
No, 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA have units with air conditioning?
No, 638 Bridgeport Circle - The Crossing HOA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College