All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 624 Jasmine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
624 Jasmine Avenue
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

624 Jasmine Avenue

624 Jasmine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

624 Jasmine Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent single family home in Fullerton. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2200 sqft 2nd floor unit. There are 2 units on this lot at each floor, 1st and 2nd floors. This listing is for the 2nd floor unit. Each unit has its own private entrance ensuring nice privacy. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, thriving downtown Fullerton restaurants, wonderful Beach blvd markets and eateries. Always plenty of street parking available for residents and guests. Recently remodeled featuring a new kitchen, laminate flooring and central A/C and heater. Clean neighborhoods with friendly residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Jasmine Avenue have any available units?
624 Jasmine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 624 Jasmine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
624 Jasmine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Jasmine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 624 Jasmine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 624 Jasmine Avenue offer parking?
No, 624 Jasmine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 624 Jasmine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 Jasmine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Jasmine Avenue have a pool?
No, 624 Jasmine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 624 Jasmine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 624 Jasmine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 624 Jasmine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 Jasmine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 Jasmine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 624 Jasmine Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College