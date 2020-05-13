624 Jasmine Avenue

Amenities

Excellent single family home in Fullerton. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2200 sqft 2nd floor unit. There are 2 units on this lot at each floor, 1st and 2nd floors. This listing is for the 2nd floor unit. Each unit has its own private entrance ensuring nice privacy. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, thriving downtown Fullerton restaurants, wonderful Beach blvd markets and eateries. Always plenty of street parking available for residents and guests. Recently remodeled featuring a new kitchen, laminate flooring and central A/C and heater. Clean neighborhoods with friendly residents.