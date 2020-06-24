516 Westchester Place

Amenities

This wonderfully UPGRADED 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom dwelling is located in the serene and bucolic guard gated community of Fairway Village. The floor plan in the home is spacious, functional and very livable. The natural light coming through into the property makes for a perfect harmony of interior/exterior living. Upgrades include: New remodeled kitchen, main bathroom and master bathroom, new marble/wood/carpet flooring, fixtures, paint, covered patio, dual pane vinyl windows, pex plumbing, hvac and new appliances. This home is centrally located near schools, shopping, entertainment, and golf. Amenities within the development include club house, 2 pools, walking paths, tennis courts and RV parking.