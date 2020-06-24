All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

516 Westchester Place

516 Westchester Place · No Longer Available
Location

516 Westchester Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
This wonderfully UPGRADED 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom dwelling is located in the serene and bucolic guard gated community of Fairway Village. The floor plan in the home is spacious, functional and very livable. The natural light coming through into the property makes for a perfect harmony of interior/exterior living. Upgrades include: New remodeled kitchen, main bathroom and master bathroom, new marble/wood/carpet flooring, fixtures, paint, covered patio, dual pane vinyl windows, pex plumbing, hvac and new appliances. This home is centrally located near schools, shopping, entertainment, and golf. Amenities within the development include club house, 2 pools, walking paths, tennis courts and RV parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Westchester Place have any available units?
516 Westchester Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Westchester Place have?
Some of 516 Westchester Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Westchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
516 Westchester Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Westchester Place pet-friendly?
No, 516 Westchester Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 516 Westchester Place offer parking?
Yes, 516 Westchester Place offers parking.
Does 516 Westchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Westchester Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Westchester Place have a pool?
Yes, 516 Westchester Place has a pool.
Does 516 Westchester Place have accessible units?
No, 516 Westchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Westchester Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Westchester Place does not have units with dishwashers.
