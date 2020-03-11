510 Domingo Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

An Opportunity to live in coveted Sunny Hills Estates. Located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac in a prestigious area of Fullerton surrounded by exclusive,

custom-built homes, This charming single level ranch home with 2238 sq ft of living space has 4 bedrooms (One bedroom currently used as an office)

and 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite bath. Totally remodeled kitchen with huge Island. Nice wooden flooring throughout the House. Separate inside laundry room. over a half acre,this lot is in a prime location that offers privacy and seclusion in one of Fullerton's most desirable neighborhoods. Award winning schools; Laguna Road Elementary,

Parks Junior HIgh and Sunny Hills High School. Fullerton Joint Union High school district has open enrollment including Troy High School.