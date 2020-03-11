All apartments in Fullerton
510 Domingo Place

Location

510 Domingo Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
An Opportunity to live in coveted Sunny Hills Estates. Located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac in a prestigious area of Fullerton surrounded by exclusive,
custom-built homes, This charming single level ranch home with 2238 sq ft of living space has 4 bedrooms (One bedroom currently used as an office)
and 3 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and en suite bath. Totally remodeled kitchen with huge Island. Nice wooden flooring throughout the House. Separate inside laundry room. over a half acre,this lot is in a prime location that offers privacy and seclusion in one of Fullerton's most desirable neighborhoods. Award winning schools; Laguna Road Elementary,
Parks Junior HIgh and Sunny Hills High School. Fullerton Joint Union High school district has open enrollment including Troy High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Domingo Place have any available units?
510 Domingo Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Domingo Place have?
Some of 510 Domingo Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Domingo Place currently offering any rent specials?
510 Domingo Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Domingo Place pet-friendly?
No, 510 Domingo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 510 Domingo Place offer parking?
Yes, 510 Domingo Place does offer parking.
Does 510 Domingo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Domingo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Domingo Place have a pool?
No, 510 Domingo Place does not have a pool.
Does 510 Domingo Place have accessible units?
No, 510 Domingo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Domingo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Domingo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
