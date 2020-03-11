443 Pinehurst Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

It's rare to find a 4 bedroom townhouse in Fairway Village with one bedroom and full bath downstairs that is completely with no steps on the main floor.

Clerestory glass t both side of the living room provide lovely natural light. The bright and cheerful corner kitchen offers excellent cabinets and counter

space. the kitchen has been remodeled with wood cabinets, quartz counters & new stainless steel appliances. The master suite is sensational with exposed vault wood ceilings and open beams, a private balcony overlooking a spacious greenbelt, walk -in closet and skylight over a Roman tub. Both secondary upstairs bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings and sunset view. The interior has been freshly painted , new LVT flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new LED lightings, new switchers & wall plugs throughout. Large 2 car garage & inside laundry room. HOA offers vast green spaces, 2 pools and spas, 3 lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse, common RV parking for residents and 24/7 manned gated entrance. Excellent school district of Beechwood K-8 and Troy high school.