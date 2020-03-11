All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
443 Pinehurst Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:36 AM

443 Pinehurst Court

443 Pinehurst Court · No Longer Available
Location

443 Pinehurst Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
It's rare to find a 4 bedroom townhouse in Fairway Village with one bedroom and full bath downstairs that is completely with no steps on the main floor.
Clerestory glass t both side of the living room provide lovely natural light. The bright and cheerful corner kitchen offers excellent cabinets and counter
space. the kitchen has been remodeled with wood cabinets, quartz counters & new stainless steel appliances. The master suite is sensational with exposed vault wood ceilings and open beams, a private balcony overlooking a spacious greenbelt, walk -in closet and skylight over a Roman tub. Both secondary upstairs bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings and sunset view. The interior has been freshly painted , new LVT flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, new LED lightings, new switchers & wall plugs throughout. Large 2 car garage & inside laundry room. HOA offers vast green spaces, 2 pools and spas, 3 lighted tennis courts, a clubhouse, common RV parking for residents and 24/7 manned gated entrance. Excellent school district of Beechwood K-8 and Troy high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Pinehurst Court have any available units?
443 Pinehurst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Pinehurst Court have?
Some of 443 Pinehurst Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Pinehurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
443 Pinehurst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Pinehurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 443 Pinehurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 443 Pinehurst Court offer parking?
Yes, 443 Pinehurst Court offers parking.
Does 443 Pinehurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Pinehurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Pinehurst Court have a pool?
Yes, 443 Pinehurst Court has a pool.
Does 443 Pinehurst Court have accessible units?
No, 443 Pinehurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Pinehurst Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Pinehurst Court has units with dishwashers.
