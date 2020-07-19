All apartments in Fullerton
443 Pebble Beach Pl
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:56 AM

443 Pebble Beach Pl

443 Pebble Beach Place · (949) 291-0193
Location

443 Pebble Beach Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
443 Pebble Beach Pl Available 06/06/21 RARE FIND IN PRIME LOCATION! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in guard gated community overlooking golf course! - RARE FIND in highly sought after guard gated community of Fair Way Village! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with serene golf course View! This is one of the very few premier home locations in Fairway Village that is completely detached end unit sitting right above the golf course.This home boasts of many upgrades! These upgrades include a light and bright completely remodeled kitchen including recessed lighting,granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Other great features of this home include: both living room and family room, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, fresh paint, brand new carpet, new light fixtures, recessed & track lighting, fireplace in family room, separated step down dining room with lighted ceiling fan, separate laundry room, and direct access to the two car garage. The master bedroom is quite spacious with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large mirrored closet, dual vanity and sinks in bath, over sized shower/tub & it's own private deck overlooking the golf course! This home has a lovely & clean curbside appeal. Side yard has a wonderful apple tree! Back yard is nice size & has a beautiful view of the golf course - perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the community amenities of Clubhouse, pool, jaccuzzi and tennis courts. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5166858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Pebble Beach Pl have any available units?
443 Pebble Beach Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 443 Pebble Beach Pl have?
Some of 443 Pebble Beach Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Pebble Beach Pl currently offering any rent specials?
443 Pebble Beach Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Pebble Beach Pl pet-friendly?
No, 443 Pebble Beach Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Pl offer parking?
Yes, 443 Pebble Beach Pl offers parking.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 443 Pebble Beach Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Pl have a pool?
Yes, 443 Pebble Beach Pl has a pool.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Pl have accessible units?
No, 443 Pebble Beach Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Pebble Beach Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 443 Pebble Beach Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
