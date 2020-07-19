Amenities

443 Pebble Beach Pl Available 06/06/21 RARE FIND IN PRIME LOCATION! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath in guard gated community overlooking golf course! - RARE FIND in highly sought after guard gated community of Fair Way Village! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with serene golf course View! This is one of the very few premier home locations in Fairway Village that is completely detached end unit sitting right above the golf course.This home boasts of many upgrades! These upgrades include a light and bright completely remodeled kitchen including recessed lighting,granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Other great features of this home include: both living room and family room, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, fresh paint, brand new carpet, new light fixtures, recessed & track lighting, fireplace in family room, separated step down dining room with lighted ceiling fan, separate laundry room, and direct access to the two car garage. The master bedroom is quite spacious with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large mirrored closet, dual vanity and sinks in bath, over sized shower/tub & it's own private deck overlooking the golf course! This home has a lovely & clean curbside appeal. Side yard has a wonderful apple tree! Back yard is nice size & has a beautiful view of the golf course - perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the community amenities of Clubhouse, pool, jaccuzzi and tennis courts. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!



No Pets Allowed



