4219 W Ash Avenue

Available 02/10/19 4 beds/ 2 baths Fullerton Single Home for rent - Property Id: 97745



(ON HOLD)

Please text/call: 714.408.9428

Beautiful (1,245 sqft) 4bedroom, 2bath with fresh interior, exterior paint. New laminate, tile flooring throughout and a lot more. A hallway by the entrance leads to four generously sized bedrooms, a shared full bathroom. Hallway ends with an amply sized cabinet for storage. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with tiled shower. The kitchen includes a dining area, granite counter-top, stainless-steel sink.



The living room has a cozy brick fireplace. The back of the living room leads through a sliding patio door to the backyard. The large backyard contains a garden for your enjoyment, a cemented area perfect for a barbeque. Two-car attached garage & a long driveway. Walking distance to schools, church. Close to freeways.



One-year lease. Tenant pays for all utilities+gardening

Please contact us BEFORE paying for an online credit check through the website.

Good credit history+ verifiable and sufficient income



Sorry, no pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97745

No Pets Allowed



