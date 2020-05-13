All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4219 W Ash Avenue

4219 West Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4219 West Ash Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Available 02/10/19 4 beds/ 2 baths Fullerton Single Home for rent - Property Id: 97745

(ON HOLD)
Please text/call: 714.408.9428
Beautiful (1,245 sqft) 4bedroom, 2bath with fresh interior, exterior paint. New laminate, tile flooring throughout and a lot more. A hallway by the entrance leads to four generously sized bedrooms, a shared full bathroom. Hallway ends with an amply sized cabinet for storage. The master bedroom has a private bathroom with tiled shower. The kitchen includes a dining area, granite counter-top, stainless-steel sink.

The living room has a cozy brick fireplace. The back of the living room leads through a sliding patio door to the backyard. The large backyard contains a garden for your enjoyment, a cemented area perfect for a barbeque. Two-car attached garage & a long driveway. Walking distance to schools, church. Close to freeways.

One-year lease. Tenant pays for all utilities+gardening
Please contact us BEFORE paying for an online credit check through the website.
Good credit history+ verifiable and sufficient income

Sorry, no pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97745
Property Id 97745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4674310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 W Ash Avenue have any available units?
4219 W Ash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 W Ash Avenue have?
Some of 4219 W Ash Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 W Ash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4219 W Ash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 W Ash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4219 W Ash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 4219 W Ash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4219 W Ash Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4219 W Ash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4219 W Ash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 W Ash Avenue have a pool?
No, 4219 W Ash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4219 W Ash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4219 W Ash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 W Ash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 W Ash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
