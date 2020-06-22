3240 Arbol Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Perfect infusion of country style living in the midst of the city, this move-in ready estate is situated on a sprawling approx. 28,901 square feet lot (2 parcels) of the highly desirable tree-lined streets of the San Juan Estates in Fullerton. An inviting foyer leads you into a light-filled family kitchen that has been completely remodeled and upgraded with state-of-the-art appliances. Great room boasts dramatic vaulted ceiling with a rustic fireplace. Spacious dedicated laundry/mud room with room for a work station. Hard wood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom featuring romantic fireplace plus a walk-in closet. Enjoy the peace and quiet in the tranquil truly expansive backyard, most of which is flowing natural landscape, thriving floral gardens, several varieties of fruit trees including herb and rose garden. Exterior entertaining is effortless with a covered oversized patio - complete with a built-in grill, pizza oven and service island. Appreciate many other upgrades like tankless water heater, upgraded sprinkler system in front yard, newly finished exterior/interior paint, retaining wall in the back of the property plus steps to access the Hermosa & Fullerton trails, carport gate/fence panels in front plus more. Spacious side yard, possible R/V parking.