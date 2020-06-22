All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3240 Arbol Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3240 Arbol Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3240 Arbol Drive

3240 Arbol Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3240 Arbol Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Perfect infusion of country style living in the midst of the city, this move-in ready estate is situated on a sprawling approx. 28,901 square feet lot (2 parcels) of the highly desirable tree-lined streets of the San Juan Estates in Fullerton. An inviting foyer leads you into a light-filled family kitchen that has been completely remodeled and upgraded with state-of-the-art appliances. Great room boasts dramatic vaulted ceiling with a rustic fireplace. Spacious dedicated laundry/mud room with room for a work station. Hard wood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Master bedroom featuring romantic fireplace plus a walk-in closet. Enjoy the peace and quiet in the tranquil truly expansive backyard, most of which is flowing natural landscape, thriving floral gardens, several varieties of fruit trees including herb and rose garden. Exterior entertaining is effortless with a covered oversized patio - complete with a built-in grill, pizza oven and service island. Appreciate many other upgrades like tankless water heater, upgraded sprinkler system in front yard, newly finished exterior/interior paint, retaining wall in the back of the property plus steps to access the Hermosa & Fullerton trails, carport gate/fence panels in front plus more. Spacious side yard, possible R/V parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3240 Arbol Drive have any available units?
3240 Arbol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3240 Arbol Drive have?
Some of 3240 Arbol Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3240 Arbol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3240 Arbol Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3240 Arbol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3240 Arbol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3240 Arbol Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3240 Arbol Drive does offer parking.
Does 3240 Arbol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3240 Arbol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3240 Arbol Drive have a pool?
No, 3240 Arbol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3240 Arbol Drive have accessible units?
No, 3240 Arbol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3240 Arbol Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3240 Arbol Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College