Fullerton, CA
3131 Laurel Avenue
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:33 AM

3131 Laurel Avenue

3131 Laurel Ave · No Longer Available
Fullerton
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3131 Laurel Ave, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
This gorgeous updated unit is ready to go! When you enter you're greeted by beautiful wood flooring and a cozy fireplace. The big bay window lets in lots of natural light and creates a very open and welcoming living area. Further, you have a bright and airy kitchen that opens up to the dining area. This home includes a fridge, microwave, dishwasher and to complement it all, you have dark grey counters that pop against the white cabinets. The dining area has a storage area on the wall for all your dishes and extra storage. The 2 bedrooms are quite spacious with plenty of closet space in both! The master bedroom has a full bath en-suite with a tub for those relaxing soaks. Your private patio area is enclosed with plenty of greenery to have your own little garden. This home is located in a beautiful complex that is maintained and cared for by great neighbors and an HOA. You have access to a wonderful pool for the hot summer days and a laundry facility that is 20 feet from your door! You also have 2 assigned parking spaces with even more storage space available! You're located in a great school that is a quick 2-minute drive away! Close to freeways, parks, shopping, and a great community, this home is perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
3131 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 3131 Laurel Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Laurel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 3131 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3131 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 3131 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3131 Laurel Avenue has a pool.
Does 3131 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3131 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 Laurel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
