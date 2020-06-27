3131 Laurel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

This gorgeous updated unit is ready to go! When you enter you're greeted by beautiful wood flooring and a cozy fireplace. The big bay window lets in lots of natural light and creates a very open and welcoming living area. Further, you have a bright and airy kitchen that opens up to the dining area. This home includes a fridge, microwave, dishwasher and to complement it all, you have dark grey counters that pop against the white cabinets. The dining area has a storage area on the wall for all your dishes and extra storage. The 2 bedrooms are quite spacious with plenty of closet space in both! The master bedroom has a full bath en-suite with a tub for those relaxing soaks. Your private patio area is enclosed with plenty of greenery to have your own little garden. This home is located in a beautiful complex that is maintained and cared for by great neighbors and an HOA. You have access to a wonderful pool for the hot summer days and a laundry facility that is 20 feet from your door! You also have 2 assigned parking spaces with even more storage space available! You're located in a great school that is a quick 2-minute drive away! Close to freeways, parks, shopping, and a great community, this home is perfect!