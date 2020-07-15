All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated February 1 2020

312 N Sweet Avenue

312 North Sweet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 North Sweet Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Beautiful, turnkey, single level detached home is located on a desirable street in the heart of Fullerton, A ward-winning school district:
Sunny Hills High School, Parks Jr. High, Fern Drive Elementary. The house is loaded with special features such as solar
system (which means minimum electricity operating costs),
central heating and cooling system, RV parking, fireplace at living room French Doors large Family-room with built-in shelves, granite countertops, lots of storage cabinets, recessed lighting and a unique eating cove.
hardwood floors, and the backyard is finished with easy maintenance brick blocks. Most of all, the large master suite has a cozy
fireplace and a private sliding door access to the courtyard, separate bathroom area with the huge walk-in closet is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 N Sweet Avenue have any available units?
312 N Sweet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 N Sweet Avenue have?
Some of 312 N Sweet Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 N Sweet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 N Sweet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 N Sweet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 N Sweet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 312 N Sweet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 312 N Sweet Avenue offers parking.
Does 312 N Sweet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 N Sweet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 N Sweet Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 N Sweet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 N Sweet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 N Sweet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 N Sweet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 N Sweet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
