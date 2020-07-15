312 N Sweet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking

Beautiful, turnkey, single level detached home is located on a desirable street in the heart of Fullerton, A ward-winning school district:

Sunny Hills High School, Parks Jr. High, Fern Drive Elementary. The house is loaded with special features such as solar

system (which means minimum electricity operating costs),

central heating and cooling system, RV parking, fireplace at living room French Doors large Family-room with built-in shelves, granite countertops, lots of storage cabinets, recessed lighting and a unique eating cove.

hardwood floors, and the backyard is finished with easy maintenance brick blocks. Most of all, the large master suite has a cozy

fireplace and a private sliding door access to the courtyard, separate bathroom area with the huge walk-in closet is