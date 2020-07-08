310 District Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live / Work condo in the most sought after Soco Walk District in Downtown Fullerton is recently remodeled with high-end finishes. This home has one of the Largest Floorplans with BUSINESS SPACE on the Main Floor. The Business Space has its own separate entrance door in the Front. The Residential unit comes with kitchen appliances including a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Each window has quadruple panes for blocking Noise. The second floor consists of a living room with the gas fireplace and a large balcony, kitchen/dining area, a bedroom, and a Full bathroom. The Top floor has TWO Master Bedrooms with its own Full Baths. The Soco walk Community is the Most convenient Residential Development located within walking distance to metro and hip downtown Fullerton scene. Don’t MISS THIS HARD TO COME BY OPPORTUNITY!!!