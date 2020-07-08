All apartments in Fullerton
Location

310 District Ct, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live / Work condo in the most sought after Soco Walk District in Downtown Fullerton is recently remodeled with high-end finishes. This home has one of the Largest Floorplans with BUSINESS SPACE on the Main Floor. The Business Space has its own separate entrance door in the Front. The Residential unit comes with kitchen appliances including a refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Each window has quadruple panes for blocking Noise. The second floor consists of a living room with the gas fireplace and a large balcony, kitchen/dining area, a bedroom, and a Full bathroom. The Top floor has TWO Master Bedrooms with its own Full Baths. The Soco walk Community is the Most convenient Residential Development located within walking distance to metro and hip downtown Fullerton scene. Don’t MISS THIS HARD TO COME BY OPPORTUNITY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 District Court have any available units?
310 District Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 District Court have?
Some of 310 District Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 District Court currently offering any rent specials?
310 District Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 District Court pet-friendly?
No, 310 District Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 310 District Court offer parking?
Yes, 310 District Court offers parking.
Does 310 District Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 District Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 District Court have a pool?
No, 310 District Court does not have a pool.
Does 310 District Court have accessible units?
No, 310 District Court does not have accessible units.
Does 310 District Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 District Court has units with dishwashers.

