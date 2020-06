Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

This lovely 2-story condo home is move-in ready and in great condition. This home offers living and dining room, kitchen with stove, dishwasher and microwave, Two Master Bedrooms en suite that are located upstairs, inside laundry and outdoor patio area. It also offers 2 separate one-car Garages and the community is very quiet and private. The rent includes HOA dues, water and trash. Community amenities include tot-lots and a pool and spa. Call,text or email to set up an appointment.