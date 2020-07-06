3010 Colt Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub

PERFECT MOVE-IN CONDITION! Nestled in the peaceful hills of Fullerton's popular "Westside" complex, one of the most desirable neighborhoods. This property sits across the 105-Acre Ralph Clark Regional Park, surrounded by lush greenbelts & mature trees. Truly the best location in the tract. Lovely two story model with no one above or below; two generous-sized master bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom. Cozy living room, half bathroom downstairs, nice laminate and carpet flooring throughout. Gorgeously remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel/black appliances, upgraded cabinets & trey ceiling. Handy inside laundry, mirrored closet doors, upgraded light fixtures, recessed lighting throughout. All 3 bathrooms have been remodeled/upgraded. Central air conditioning/heat. Property shows light, bright and airy. Sliding door leading to fully fenced patio, also perfect for pets, gardening, BBQ & morning coffee. Two carports plus plenty of guest parking nearby. Enjoy association pool/spa/playgrounds. Surroundings are very well kept by Association. Convenient location to shopping, banks, restaurants, parks, transportation and golf courses.