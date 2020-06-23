All apartments in Fullerton
2982 Haddonfield Loop
Last updated December 2 2019 at 8:02 PM

2982 Haddonfield Loop

2982 Haddonfield Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2982 Haddonfield Loop, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 Bedroom plus Loft/Office unit with a unique workshop/craft room off garage. This home has an upgraded Kitchen and 2 upgraded Baths. The Gourmet Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and newer appliances along with a sunny breakfast room. There is a large Living Room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. A Formal Dining Room is adjacent to the Kitchen. Up a few stairs is the Loft/Office area that could also be a third bedroom.There is a large Master Suite with updated cabinetry in the bath and a tiled shower private deck outside. There secondary bedroom is good-sized and located near the second bath which has an updated vanity. In the garage is a workshop/craft room and lots of storage cabinets. Excellent location near freeways and shopping. Sorry, No Smoking and No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2982 Haddonfield Loop have any available units?
2982 Haddonfield Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2982 Haddonfield Loop have?
Some of 2982 Haddonfield Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2982 Haddonfield Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2982 Haddonfield Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 Haddonfield Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2982 Haddonfield Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2982 Haddonfield Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2982 Haddonfield Loop offers parking.
Does 2982 Haddonfield Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2982 Haddonfield Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 Haddonfield Loop have a pool?
No, 2982 Haddonfield Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2982 Haddonfield Loop have accessible units?
No, 2982 Haddonfield Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 Haddonfield Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2982 Haddonfield Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

