2982 Haddonfield Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 Bedroom plus Loft/Office unit with a unique workshop/craft room off garage. This home has an upgraded Kitchen and 2 upgraded Baths. The Gourmet Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel sink and newer appliances along with a sunny breakfast room. There is a large Living Room with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace. A Formal Dining Room is adjacent to the Kitchen. Up a few stairs is the Loft/Office area that could also be a third bedroom.There is a large Master Suite with updated cabinetry in the bath and a tiled shower private deck outside. There secondary bedroom is good-sized and located near the second bath which has an updated vanity. In the garage is a workshop/craft room and lots of storage cabinets. Excellent location near freeways and shopping. Sorry, No Smoking and No Pets.