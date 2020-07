Amenities

Excellent location with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths and direct access 2 car garage. This outstanding floor plan has a gigantic master bedroom with walk-in closet, huge living room with access to the front patio, formal dining room, new interior paint, new carpet and a 3rd lower level bedroom with full bath. Association amenities include 3 pools and spas and there is easy access to Cal State Fullerton, 57 Freeway, shopping and services.