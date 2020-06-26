All apartments in Fullerton
Location

2901 Wisteria Lane, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest parking
range
oven
A beautiful gem in the best Location of "Masison De Fleur" Community in Fullerton. Spectacular city light view and Disneyland fireworks. This stunning Mediterranean style townhouse with 3 bedrooms & 2 1/2 bathroom has Cathedral ceiling, skylight and lots of windows make the house extremely bright and airy. A large high ceiling mast suite with dual sinks and spacious walk-in closet is well appointed for privacy. Nicely maintained and upgraded interior features such as gorgeous mahogany hardwood & custom tile flooring and recessed lighting. Direct access to attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and Ralph Clark Park, Minutes away from 5 & 91 fwy. Plenty of guest parking spaces nearby. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

