All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16

2900 Madison Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2900 Madison Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Fullerton 2 Story Loft - Spacious one bedroom loft style townhome in quite gated Fullerton community. Large living room with gas fireplace, wood floors and vaulted ceilings opens to dining room and kitchen. Nook off of the kitchen would be perfect for an office or playroom. Upstairs is the loft bedroom, full bath and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout. Nice courtyard in the front perfect for relaxing. Home features laundry room with washer/dryer, AC/heat, 1 assigned carport space, and community pool/spa. Close to freeways and Cal State Fullerton. One pet that is 70 lbs or less is allowed with pet deposit. Water, trash and gas included.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138996?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please wait to get that phone number BEFORE heading to the property. Use code #0121 at gate to enter the community. As you enter the gate turn right, walk down the stairs and veer right to unit A16.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5427327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 have any available units?
2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 have?
Some of 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 offers parking.
Does 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 has a pool.
Does 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 have accessible units?
No, 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College