2900 Madison Ave. Unit A16

Beautiful Fullerton 2 Story Loft - Spacious one bedroom loft style townhome in quite gated Fullerton community. Large living room with gas fireplace, wood floors and vaulted ceilings opens to dining room and kitchen. Nook off of the kitchen would be perfect for an office or playroom. Upstairs is the loft bedroom, full bath and walk in closet. Fresh paint throughout. Nice courtyard in the front perfect for relaxing. Home features laundry room with washer/dryer, AC/heat, 1 assigned carport space, and community pool/spa. Close to freeways and Cal State Fullerton. One pet that is 70 lbs or less is allowed with pet deposit. Water, trash and gas included.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138996?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. Once completed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property. NOTE: Please wait to get that phone number BEFORE heading to the property. Use code #0121 at gate to enter the community. As you enter the gate turn right, walk down the stairs and veer right to unit A16.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5427327)