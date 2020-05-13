All apartments in Fullerton
2785 Williamsburg Road

Location

2785 Williamsburg Road, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Popular tri-level Westbluff home in Sunny Hills area with a bonus room addition. Completely renovated throughout. Vaulted cathedral ceilings in spacious living and formal dining area. Double paned windows, all remodeled bathrooms with all new plumbing fixtures, modern looking kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, and farm sink. Step down family room with fireplace opens to a large bonus room that leads to the back yard. Perfect place for family gatherings or entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs with new carpet, master suite has a private access to the large rooftop patio. Community amenities are walking trails, 3 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, a basketball court, tot lots, and a volleyball court. Convenient location near parks, shopping, restaurants, golf courses, and good schools. Fern Drive Elementary, Parks Jr. High, and Sunny Hills High school. Please read the showing instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2785 Williamsburg Road have any available units?
2785 Williamsburg Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2785 Williamsburg Road have?
Some of 2785 Williamsburg Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2785 Williamsburg Road currently offering any rent specials?
2785 Williamsburg Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2785 Williamsburg Road pet-friendly?
No, 2785 Williamsburg Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2785 Williamsburg Road offer parking?
Yes, 2785 Williamsburg Road offers parking.
Does 2785 Williamsburg Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2785 Williamsburg Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2785 Williamsburg Road have a pool?
Yes, 2785 Williamsburg Road has a pool.
Does 2785 Williamsburg Road have accessible units?
No, 2785 Williamsburg Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2785 Williamsburg Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2785 Williamsburg Road does not have units with dishwashers.
