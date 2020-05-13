2785 Williamsburg Road

Amenities

Popular tri-level Westbluff home in Sunny Hills area with a bonus room addition. Completely renovated throughout. Vaulted cathedral ceilings in spacious living and formal dining area. Double paned windows, all remodeled bathrooms with all new plumbing fixtures, modern looking kitchen with white shaker cabinetry, new stainless steel appliances, and farm sink. Step down family room with fireplace opens to a large bonus room that leads to the back yard. Perfect place for family gatherings or entertaining. All bedrooms are upstairs with new carpet, master suite has a private access to the large rooftop patio. Community amenities are walking trails, 3 swimming pools, 2 tennis courts, a basketball court, tot lots, and a volleyball court. Convenient location near parks, shopping, restaurants, golf courses, and good schools. Fern Drive Elementary, Parks Jr. High, and Sunny Hills High school. Please read the showing instructions.