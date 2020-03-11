All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated September 27 2019

2756 Brea Boulevard

2756 Brea Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2756 Brea Boulevard, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located Off of Brea Blvd, close to Bastanchury Rd. The apartment is located in the quaint community of Villa Santiago. This 4 unit building is near Coyote Hills Golf Course in the City of Fullerton. Owner pays water, trash and basic cable. The 2 bedroom 2 bath single level unit has been updated recently. The kitchen has newer cabinetry, counter tops, appliances, and paint. It also has granite counter tops, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, a dishwasher and built in microwave. It has central air conditioning and 2 spacious bedrooms. The unit has a tandem 2 car garage. Community laundry facilities are available on site. The owner has a no pet policy at this time. Unit is available 09/01/2019. Come take a look, it's a beautiful property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 Brea Boulevard have any available units?
2756 Brea Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 Brea Boulevard have?
Some of 2756 Brea Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 Brea Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2756 Brea Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 Brea Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2756 Brea Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2756 Brea Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2756 Brea Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2756 Brea Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 Brea Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 Brea Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2756 Brea Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2756 Brea Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2756 Brea Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 Brea Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2756 Brea Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

