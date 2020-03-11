2756 Brea Boulevard

Amenities

Located Off of Brea Blvd, close to Bastanchury Rd. The apartment is located in the quaint community of Villa Santiago. This 4 unit building is near Coyote Hills Golf Course in the City of Fullerton. Owner pays water, trash and basic cable. The 2 bedroom 2 bath single level unit has been updated recently. The kitchen has newer cabinetry, counter tops, appliances, and paint. It also has granite counter tops, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, a dishwasher and built in microwave. It has central air conditioning and 2 spacious bedrooms. The unit has a tandem 2 car garage. Community laundry facilities are available on site. The owner has a no pet policy at this time. Unit is available 09/01/2019. Come take a look, it's a beautiful property