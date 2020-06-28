2618 Tarrytown Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is home is located in a quiet neighborhood and is move-in ready. The kitchen and bathrooms have been remolded with Corian counter tops, newer dual ovens, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, water heater, and dual pane windows. The master suite is large with space for a sitting area or office. There is ample space downstairs in the family room, living room, dining room, and large separate breakfast area. The laundry room is located downstairs near the attached two-car garage. This home is well maintained, owners have installed a new microwave. The owners will pay for gardening service. Listing Agents are related to owners.