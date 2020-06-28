All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:17 PM

2618 Tarrytown Drive

2618 West Tarrytown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2618 West Tarrytown Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is home is located in a quiet neighborhood and is move-in ready. The kitchen and bathrooms have been remolded with Corian counter tops, newer dual ovens, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, water heater, and dual pane windows. The master suite is large with space for a sitting area or office. There is ample space downstairs in the family room, living room, dining room, and large separate breakfast area. The laundry room is located downstairs near the attached two-car garage. This home is well maintained, owners have installed a new microwave. The owners will pay for gardening service. Listing Agents are related to owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Tarrytown Drive have any available units?
2618 Tarrytown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2618 Tarrytown Drive have?
Some of 2618 Tarrytown Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Tarrytown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Tarrytown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Tarrytown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2618 Tarrytown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2618 Tarrytown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Tarrytown Drive offers parking.
Does 2618 Tarrytown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 Tarrytown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Tarrytown Drive have a pool?
No, 2618 Tarrytown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2618 Tarrytown Drive have accessible units?
No, 2618 Tarrytown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Tarrytown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 Tarrytown Drive has units with dishwashers.
